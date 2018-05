May 3 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS CHAIRMAN SAYS ON BUSINESS TIES TO CHINA’S HNA: WE DO DUE DILIGENCE FOR BUSINESS PARTNERS, REPEAT THIS WHEN COMPANIES ARE IN THE NEWS

* UBS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE 2017 COMPENSATION REPORT WITH 81.35 PERCENT SUPPORT, 13.16 PERCENT AGAINST