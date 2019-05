BRIEF-UBS Shareholders Confirm Re-Election Of Chairman And Board Of Directors Members

May 2 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* REG-UBS AG RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 OF UBS GROUP AG

* SHAREHOLDERS CONFIRMED RE-ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* THEY ELECTED WILLIAM C. DUDLEY AND JEANETTE WONG AS NEW MEMBERS OF BOARD

* THEY APPROVED PAYMENT OF AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.70 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* THEY APPROVED PROPOSALS RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD AND ACCEPTED COMPENSATION REPORT 2018

