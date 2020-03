BRIEF-UBS Suspends Further Sales Of ETRACS Proshares Daily 3X Long Crude Etn Linked To The Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex ER Due January 4, 2047

March 24 (Reuters) - UBS AG:

* UBS SUSPENDS FURTHER SALES OF ETRACS PROSHARES DAILY 3X LONG CRUDE ETN LINKED TO THE BLOOMBERG WTI CRUDE OIL SUBINDEX ER DUE JANUARY 4, 2047

* UBS AG - SUSPENSION OF FURTHER SALES WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES ON CALL SETTLEMENT DATE

* UBS AG - SUSPENSION OF FURTHER SALES WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES ON CALL SETTLEMENT DATE

* UBS AG - DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FUTURE SALES OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED BUT UNSOLD SECURITIES