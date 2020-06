BRIEF-UBS to offer U.S. wealth management clients third-party asset management

June 23 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS SAYS UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT USA WILL EXPAND ITS OFFERING OF SEPARATELY MANAGED ACCOUNTS WITH NO ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGER FEE TO THIRD PARTY ASSET MANAGERS

* UBS SAYS UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT USA CLIENTS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO STRATEGIES FROM NATIXIS/AIA, BRECKINRIDGE CAPITAL ADVISORS AND GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT FROM JULY 7, ACROSS EQUITY AND FIXED INCOME ASSET CLASSES

* UBS SAYS STRATEGIES FROM FRANKLIN TEMPLETON, INVESCO, BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS AND PIMCO PLANNED FOR AUGUST Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)