April 6 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG:

* UBS SAYS INTENDS TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES (ISIN: CH0214139930) (THE "NOTES") ON 22 MAY 2018, THE FIRST OPTIONAL REDEMPTION DATE Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)