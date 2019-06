June 6 (Reuters) - Handelsblatt:

* UBS planning wealth management JV with Sumitomo Mitsui

* UBS will announce partnership on Friday, according to CEO

* New offering to Japanese clients scheduled to be available at end of 2019

* UBS will hold majority stake in new JV Source text in German: bit.ly/2XtG4bh Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)