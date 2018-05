May 4 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* UBTECH ROBOTICS SAY COMPLETION OF SERIES C INVESTMENT TOTALING $820 MILLION WITH A MARKET VALUATION OF $5 BILLION

* UBTECH ROBOTICS, A COMPANY INVOLVED WITH INTELLIGENT HUMANOID ROBOTS, SAYS THE $820 MILLION SERIES C INVESTMENT WAS LED BY TENCENT