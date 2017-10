Oct 17 (Reuters) - UCA AG:

* SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ELBSTEIN AG, BY WHICH ELBSTEIN BUYS ALL SHARES IN DEUTSCHE TECHNOLOGIE BETEILIGUNGEN AG HELD BY UCA

* SOLD 60.88% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF DEUTSCHE TECHNOLOGIE BETEILIGUNGEN AG

* SILENCE HAS BEEN AGREED ON THE PURCHASE PRICE​