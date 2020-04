BRIEF-Ucar FY Operating Income Down To 75,000 Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Ucar SA:

* END-DEC CASH POSITION REMAINED STABLE, GOING FROM €15.3 MILLION IN 2018 TO €15.2 MILLION IN 2019

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 75,000 VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 34.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 CRISIS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT THE THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES IN 2020 AND THUS ITS MAIN FINANCIAL AGGREGATES 2020

* ON COVID-19: NO IMPACT ON THE ACCOUNTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019