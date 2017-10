Oct 10 (Reuters) - UCAR SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STRONG NETWORK GROWTH EXPECTED IN 3 YRS IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF 750 AGENCIES‍​

* PLANS TO OPEN ABOUT 50 AGENCY IN 2017 SECOND SEMESTER‍​

* EXPECTS IMPROVED PROFITABILITY DURING THE YEAR 2017 AND 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2kBRQ4x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)