BRIEF-UCAR Says Coronavirus Crisis Will Negatively Impact Group's Activities

March 18 (Reuters) - Ucar SA:

* UCAR INFORMATIONS COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE UCAR GROUP HAS A HEALTHY FINANCIAL SITUATION TO FACE THIS CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP IS STUDYING THE POSSIBILITY OF BENEFITING FROM ALL BENEFITS PROPOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT PLAN IN ORDER TO RETAIN MEANS TO CONTINUE ITS DEVELOPMENT AFTER CRISIS, BOTH IN TERMS OF PHYSICAL NETWORK AND IN TERMS OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP WILL KEEP THE CAR RENTAL AGENCIES OF THE UCAR NETWORK OPEN, IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE RECOMMENDED MEASURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CRISIS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)