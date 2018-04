April 5 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* UCB STRENGTHENS RESEARCH CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF ELEMENT GENOMICS, A DUKE UNIVERSITY BIOTECH SPIN-OFF

* ‍TOTAL COST OF TRANSACTION WILL AMOUNT TO UP TO USD 30 MILLION​

* ‍ELEMENT GENOMICS’ TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN DOWNTOWN DURHAM, WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH UCB’S RESEARCH TEAMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)