BRIEF-UCB Acquires Engage Therapeutics

June 5 (Reuters) - Ucb SA:

* UCB ACQUIRES ENGAGE THERAPEUTICS: STACCATO ALPRAZOLAM

* ACQUISITION DOES NOT IMPACT UCB’S 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* INITIAL UPFRONT PAYMENT OF US$ 125 MILLION AND FURTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO US$ 145 MILLION, TOTAL POTENTIAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO US$ 270 MILLION

* UCB HAS ALSO ENTERED INTO AN UPDATED LICENSE AND RELATED COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ALEXZA

* STACCATO ALPRAZOLAM COULD BE POTENTIAL SOLUTION FOR 20-30% OF EPILEPSY PATIENTS