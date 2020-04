BRIEF-UCB Acquires Ra Pharmaceuticals And Updates 2020 Financial Guidance

April 2 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RA PHARMACEUTICALS – TO DELIVER DIFFERENTIATED THERAPIES TO PATIENTS

* THE CLOSING OF THIS ACQUISITION LEADS TO AN UPDATE OF UCB’S 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE – AS ANNOUNCED WITH THE FY 2019 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020

* THE UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ABOVE DOES NOT REFLECT ANY POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE EVOLVING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FOR 2020, UCB IS AIMING FOR REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF € 5.05 – 5.15 BILLION THANKS TO THE CURRENT CORE PRODUCT GROWTH AND NEW PATIENT POPULATIONS BEING SERVED

* INCLUSION OF RA PHARMA WILL BE DILUTIVE TO UCB’S MID-TERM EARNINGS LEVEL DUE TO R&D INVESTMENTS

* CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE NOW EXPECTED IN THE RANGE OF € 4.40 – 4.80 BASED ON AN AVERAGE OF 187 MILLION SHARES OUTSTANDING

* AS RESULT, MID-TERM TARGET OF UCB REACHING A REBITDA RATIO (TO REVENUE) OF 31% MOVES TO 2022 FROM 2021 AS PREVIOUSLY GUIDED

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE CORE EPS ACCRETIVE FROM 2024 ONWARDS AND TO ENABLE ACCELERATED TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH FOR UCB FROM 2024 ONWARDS

UNDERLYING PROFITABILITY, REBITDA, IN RANGE OF 26-27% OF REVENUE, WILL REFLECT HIGH R&D INVESTMENT LEVEL, INCLUDING INVESTMENT FOR RA PHARMA PIPELINE