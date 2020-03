March 9 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* UCB ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SANDRINE DUFOUR AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DETLEF THIELGEN WILL BE LEAVING UCB DURING FIRST SEMESTER OF 2020

* JEAN-CHRISTOPHE TELLIER WILL ENSURE INTERIM ROLE OF CFO UNTIL MRS. DUFOUR JOINS ON JULY 1ST

* MRS. DUFOUR WILL BEGIN HER EMPLOYMENT ON 1 JULY 2020 Source text: bit.ly/39Car5j Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)