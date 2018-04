BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For Cimzia®

April 27 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION’S ENDORSEMENT OF CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR PSORIASIS EXPECTED IN Q2

* CHMP POSITIVE OPINION IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM CONSISTING OF CIMPASI-1, CIMPASI-2 AND CIMPACT

* THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA Source text : bit.ly/2JweDGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)