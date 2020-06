BRIEF-UCB Canada Says Data From Phase 3 Be Vivid, Be Ready Studies Show Bimekizumab-Treated Patients With Psoriasis Showed Significant Skin Clearance At Week 16

June 22 (Reuters) - UCB CANADA:

* UCB CANADA- DATA FROM PHASE 3 BE VIVID, BE READY STUDIES SHOW BIMEKIZUMAB-TREATED PATIENTS WITH PSORIASIS SHOWED SIGNIFICANT SKIN CLEARANCE AT WEEK 16

* UCB CANADA - MAJORITY OF PATIENTS IN BE READY, BE VIVID STUDIES ACHIEVED RAPID AND LASTING SKIN CLEARANCE

* UCB CANADA- SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF BIMEKIZUMAB HAVE NOT BEEN ESTABLISHED

* UCB CANADA- IN BE VIVID, PATIENTS TREATED WITH BIMEKIZUMAB 320 MG EVERY Q4W SHOWED SIGNIFICANTLY SUPERIOR SKIN CLEARANCE THAN THOSE RECEIVING PLACEBO

* UCB CANADA - FULL RESULTS FROM PLACEBO AND ADALIMUMAB COMPARATOR BE SURE STUDY TO BE PRESENTED AT A FUTURE SCIENTIFIC CONGRESS

* UCB CANADA- PHASE 3 TRIALS OF BIMEKIZUMAB IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS, AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS, HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA ARE ALSO UNDERWAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: