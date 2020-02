BRIEF-UCB FY Revenue Up At 4.9 Billion Euros

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ucb SA:

* SEES FY 2020 REBITDA 28 - 29% OF REVENUE

* FY PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 817 MILLION OF WHICH EUR 792 MILLION (-1%; +15% CER) IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UCB SHAREHOLDERS

* BRIVIACT (BRIVARACETAM), REACHED NET SALES OF € 221 MILLION

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020: REVENUE EXPECTED TO REACH EUR 5.05 - 5.15 BILLION

* FY REVENUE REACHED EUR 4.9 BILLION (+6%, +7% CER) NET SALES INCREASED TO EUR 4.7 BILLION (+6%)

* WE COULD POTENTIALLY LAUNCH UP TO 7 PRODUCTS BY 2025 TO CREATE PATIENT VALUE FOR SPECIFIC POPULATIONS NOW AND INTO FUTURE

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: BIMEKIZUMAB WITH THREE POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN PSORIASIS AND A NEW PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA STARTED; CIMZIA WITH APPROVALS IN CHINA AND JAPAN

* PHASE 3 PROGRAM BE HEARD STARTS IN Q1 2020

* CIMZI NET SALES INCREASED TO MORE THAN € 1.7 BILLION, DRIVEN BY CONTINUED, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS.

* FY GROSS PROFIT REACHED EUR 3.65 BILLION

* NEUROLOGY: UCB’S EPILEPSY FRANCHISE REACHED NET SALES OF € 2.3 BILLION, A PLUS OF 12%

* 2019 INCOME TAX EXPENSES WERE EUR 146 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 200 MILLION IN 2018

* VIMPAT, WITH NET SALES OF MORE THAN € 1.3 BILLION, SHOWS CONTINUED DOUBLE-DIGIT STRONG GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS THANKS TO REACHING MORE AND MORE PEOPLE LIVING WITH EPILEPSY.

* FY NET FINANCIAL EXPENSES INCREASED BY 15% TO EUR 107 MILLION

* KEPPRA (LEVETIRACETAM) FOR EPILEPSY, REPORTED NET SALES OF € 770 MILLION,

* PHASE 3 PROGRAM BE HEARD STARTS IN Q1 2020, FIRST HEADLINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN H1 2023

* KEPPRA NET SALES WERE AFFECTED BY A LOCAL, ONE-TIME REBATE ADJUSTMENT IN THE FIRST HALF 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UCB PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.24 PER SHARE (GROSS), +2%

* NEUPRO SHOWED A SLIGHT DECREASE OF NET SALES TO € 319 MILLION. SMALLER DECLINES IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE WERE ALMOST COMPENSATED BY GOOD GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS.

* FY REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 4.9 BILLION EUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)