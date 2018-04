BRIEF-UCB Q1 Revenue Down At 1.07 Billion Euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Ucb SA:

* Q1 REVENUE REACHED € 1.07 BILLION: -5%, -1% CER;

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2018 CONFIRMED: REVENUE EXPECTED TO REACH € 4.5 - 4.6 BILLION

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2018 CONFIRMED: RECURRING EBITDA SHOULD REACH € 1.3 - 1.4 BILLION

* Q1 VIMPAT SALES EUR 242 MILLION VERSUS EUR 239 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NEUPRO SALES EUR 71 MILLION VERSUS EUR 74 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 KEPPRA SALES EUR 189 MILLION VERSUS EUR 210 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.07 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.12 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CIMZIA SALES EUR 310 MILLION VERSUS EUR 317 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED IN THE RANGE OF € 4.30 – 4.70 IN 2018 Source text: goo.gl/4M3A5b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)