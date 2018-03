March 22 (Reuters) - Ucb Sa:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®

* DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA Source text: bit.ly/2GbSI9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)