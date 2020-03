March 13 (Reuters) - Ucb SA:

* UCB PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON PHASE 2B PADSEVONIL SAFETY AND EFFICACY STUDY IN EPILEPSY (ARISE)

* ARISE DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR EITHER OF TWO PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* UCB WILL FURTHER ANALYSE DATA TO BETTER UNDERSTAND RESULTS AND THEIR IMPLICATIONS Source text : bit.ly/3cS0hQ9 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)