BRIEF-UCB's Bimekizumab demonstrates skin clearance in psoriasis study

July 21 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* READY TO ADVANCE PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN PSORIASIS

* CONTINUES TO ADVANCE EARLIER STAGE CLINICAL TRIALS IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS

* UP TO 60% OF PATIENTS ACHIEVED COMPLETE SKIN CLEARANCE AT WEEK 12 AS MEASURED BY PASI100, A SECONDARY EFFICACY VARIABLE

* PLANS TO PRESENT AND PUBLISH FULL RESULTS OF BE ABLE IN EARLY 2018

* PHASE 2B BE ABLE STUDY MET PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF ESTABLISHING DOSE RESPONSE, WITH UP TO 79% OF PATIENTS ACHIEVING AT LEAST 90% SKIN CLEARANCE IN PSORIASIS AREA AND SEVERITY INDEX (PASI90) AT WEEK 12