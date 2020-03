March 26 (Reuters) - Uchi Technologies Bhd:

* UCHI TECHNOLOGIES BHD - GROUP EXPECTS TO HAVE LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE IN USD DECLINE FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* UCHI TECHNOLOGIES BHD- CONFIDENT TO REMAIN PROFITABLE FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* UCHI TECHNOLOGIES BHD - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ADVERSE ECONOMIC IMPACTS AS CITIES & COUNTRIES LOCK DOWN ON VIRUS CONTAINMENT MEASURES