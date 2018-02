Feb 19 (Reuters) - Uchiyama Holdings Co Ltd

* Says Fukuoka-based nursing business unit will set up a JV, PT. Sawayaka Fujindo Indonesia, with PT.FUJINDO SERVIS INDONESIA, on June 1

* The JV will be engaged in job training business and capitalized at 2.5 billion rupiah

* Says its unit will hold 60 percent stake in the JV

