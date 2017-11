Nov 15 (Reuters) - UCHUMI SUPERMARKETS LTD:

* FY NET SALES OF 2.59 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 6.43 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY ENDED JUNE 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 1.66 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.67 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)