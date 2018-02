Feb 22 (Reuters) - Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 LOSS BEORE TAX 895.2 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS LOSS OF 547.3 MILLION SHILINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* HY NET SALES AND OTHER INCOMES 527 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 1.85 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* DIRECTORS DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR HALD YEAR ENDED DEC 2017‍​