Oct 31 (Reuters) - UCHUMI SUPERMARKETS LTD:

* SAYS APPROVAL AND PUBLISHING OF RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2017 WILL BE DELAYED

* TARGETS THAT RESULTS WILL BE APPROVED AND PUBLISHED ON OR BEFORE 15TH NOVEMBER 2017