Dec 18 (Reuters) - United Consortium Ltd:

* UCL ESTABLISHES NEW BLOCK CHAIN SUBSIDIARY

* UNITED CONSORTIUM LTD - FORMED ITS THIRD WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY COMPANY CALLED BLOCK CHAIN, INC

* UNITED CONSORTIUM LTD - PREPARES TO LAUNCH ITS NEW PERSONAL HEALTH RECORDS (PHR) BLOCK CHAIN PROJECT IN Q1 OF 2018