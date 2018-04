April 4 (Reuters) - UCO Bank:

* AT JAYANAGAR BRANCH, IRREGULARITIES IN SANCTIONING, DISBURSEMENT OF HOME LOANS/PROPERTY LOANS DURING 26.08.2013-01.06.2016 WERE OBSERVED

* APPROPRIATE DEPARTMENTAL ACTION HAS BEEN INITITATED AND PUNSHIMENT AWARDED TO ERRING OFFICIALS

* BANK TAKING STEPS TO RECOVER AMOUNTS VIA SARFAESI ACT

* BANK HAD LODGED COMPLAINT WITH CBI MARCH 6, 2017 ABOUT THE FRAUD; BANK HAS REPORTED TO RBI ABOUT FRAUD ON JUNE 30, 2017