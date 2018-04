BRIEF-UCO Bank Says Co Holding 100 Pct Provision For 7.58 Bln Rupees Exposure To Era Infra Account

April 16 (Reuters) - UCO Bank:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING CBI BOOKING FORMER CMD IN 6.21 BILLION-RUPEE CHEATING CASE

* SAYS AS ON MARCH 31, ERA INFRA HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF 7.58 BILLION RUPEES IN BANK

* FILED COMPLAINT WITH CBI ON APRIL 11 AGAINST ERA INFRA ENGINEERING AND CONCERNED W.R.T IRREGULARITIES REPORTED IN THEIR ACCOUNTS WITH BANK

* BANK IS HOLDING 100 PERCENT PROVISION OF 7.58 BILLION RUPEES AGAINST THE ACCOUNT, THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL MATERIAL IMPACT ON ACCOUNT OF NEWS ITEM