Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Clean Holdings Inc:

* UCT REAFFIRMS FOURTH QUARTER GUIDANCE - PROVIDES VIEW FOR FIRST QUARTER

* ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS - IN Q1 2018, SEES REVENUE TO INCREASE AS COMPARED TO Q4 2017

* ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS - IN Q1 2018, OPERATING MARGINS TO REMAIN GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH Q4 2017 AND WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF 8% TO 10%