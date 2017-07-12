BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍acquires Vynamic for up to $32 mln

1 Min Read
July 12 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc
* Acquisition of Vynamic Llc, a US-based healthcare industry management consulting firm, for total consideration of up to $32 million
* Says Vynamic is being acquired for an initial consideration of $22 million
* Says additional consideration of up to $10 million payable over next three years, based on achievement of agreed profit targets
* Says business has been acquired for an upfront multiple of c. 7X ebit
* Also received competition approval for acquisition of Sellxpert Gmbh for a total potential consideration of up to $14.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: