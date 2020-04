BRIEF-UDG Healthcare Says COVID-19 Expected To Impact H2 FY20 Performance

April 15 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare plc:

* UDG HEALTHCARE PLC SAYS STRONG H1 FY20, WELL AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR

* UDG HEALTHCARE PLC SAYS COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT H2 FY20 PERFORMANCE

* UDG HEALTHCARE PLC SAYS FY20 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN DUE TO CURRENT UNCERTAINTY

* UDG HEALTHCARE PLC SAYS INTERIM DIVIDEND SUSPENDED

* UDG HEALTHCARE -BOARD, SENIOR EXECUTIVE TEAM VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO TAKE 20% REDUCTION IN THEIR RESPECTIVE FEES, BASE SALARY FOR AT LEAST NEXT THREE MONTHS

* UDG HEALTHCARE PLC - GROUP EXPECTS LOWER ACTIVITY LEVELS THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED DURING SECOND HALF OF FY20