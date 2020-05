BRIEF-UDG Healthcare Sees Lower Activity Levels Than Previously Anticipated During H2 Of FY20

May 19 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare plc:

* HY REVENUE $693.6 MILLION VERSUS. $656.6 MILLION LASY YEAR

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $62.3 MILLION VERSUS. $30.3 MILLION

* SAYS H2 FY20 PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* BOARD, SENIOR EXECUTIVE TEAM AGREED TO TAKE 20% REDUCTION IN THEIR RESPECTIVE FEES AND BASE SALARY FOR AT LEAST NEXT THREE MONTHS

* SAYS GROUP EXPECTS LOWER ACTIVITY LEVELS THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED DURING SECOND HALF OF FY20

* GROUP WITHDREW CONSTANT CURRENCY EPS GUIDANCE FOR FY20 ON ONGOING UNCERTAINTY AND NEAR-TERM CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK