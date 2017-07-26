FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 days
BRIEF-UDR qtrly ‍net income per share was $0.03​
July 26, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-UDR qtrly ‍net income per share was $0.03​

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - UDR Inc

* UDR announces second quarter 2017 results and increases full-year 2017 earnings and same-store guidance

* Q2 revenue $248 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.4 million

* UDR Inc - qtrly ‍net income per share was $0.03​

* UDR Inc - qtrly ‍funds from operations per share was $0.45​

* UDR Inc - qtrly ‍funds from operations per share was $0.45​

* UDR Inc - qtrly ‍ffo as adjusted per share was $0.47​

* UDR Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share was $0.43​

* UDR Inc - reaffirmed fy 2017 net income per share guidance of $0.31 to $0.36

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UDR Inc - sees q3 ‍ffo per share $0.46 to $0.47​

* UDR Inc - sees q3 ‍affo per share $0.42 to $0.43​

* UDR Inc - increased FY 2017 FFO as adjusted and fy 2017 affo per share guidance by $0.01 at midpoints, to $1.84 to $1.88 and $1.69 to $1.73, respectively

* UDR Inc - reaffirmed FY 2017 FFO per share guidance of $1.83 to $1.87

* UDR Inc - increased FY 2017 SS NOI growth guidance range to 3.50 to 4.25 percent (+12.5 bps at midpoint)

* UDR Inc - increased FY 2017 SS revenue growth guidance range to 3.25 to 4.00 percent (+12.5 bps at midpoint)

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $983.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $248.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $244.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

