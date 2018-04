BRIEF-UDR Reports Q1 FFO Per Share Of $0.47

April 25 (Reuters) - UDR Inc:

* UDR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $253.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $252.7 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.45

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.47

* QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47

* SEES Q2 FFO PER SHARE $0.47 TO $0.49

* SEES Q2 AFFO PER SHARE $0.43 TO $0.45

* SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95

* SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80

* QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT

* SEQUENTIAL SAME-STORE NOI UP 0.5 PERCENT IN Q1 ON SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.0 PERCENT AND 2.4 PERCENT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE EXPENSES

* QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT

* REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES