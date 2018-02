Feb 27 (Reuters) - Uem Sunrise Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 37.7 MILLION RGT VERSUS 53.3 MILLION RGT ‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 748.1 MILLION RGT VERSUS 624.7 MILLION RGT ‍​

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FY