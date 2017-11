Nov 27 (Reuters) - Uex Corp:

* UEX ANNOUNCES $2.0 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* UEX-ENTERED DEAL WITH SPROTT CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 5.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AS FLOW-THROUGH SHARES AT C$0.36/FT SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: