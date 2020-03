March 24 (Reuters) - UFCW Canada :

* UFCW CANADA - UFCW MEMBERS WORKING AT CARGILL PROTEIN PROCESSING FACILITIES WILL RECEIVE WAGE INCREASES OF $2 PER HOUR WORKED

* UFCW CANADA- MAPLE LEAF FOODS WILL BE PROVIDING ADDITIONAL $80 PER WEEK TO ALL FRONT-LINE EMPLOYEES

* UFCW CANADA- AT OLYMEL FACILITIES, ALL UFCW MEMBERS IN QUEBEC AND REST OF CANADA WILL SEE WAGE INCREASES OF $2 PER HOUR WORKED AS OF MARCH 23