May 13 (Reuters) - Union Financiere de France Banque SA :

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 39.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACTS OF PANDEMIC ARE UNKNOWN

* ESTIMATES BEING ABLE TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT IN MEDIUM TERM

* UFFB SEES COVID-19 NEGATIVELY IMPACTING CURRENT FY

* GROUP CONFIRMS MAJOR DIRECTIONS OF ITS STRATEGIC PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)