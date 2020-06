June 22 (Reuters) - UFO Moviez India Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 67.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 335.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1.09 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.94 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* ON ACCOUNT OF COVID-19, MANAGEMENT HAS TAKEN MEASURES TO MITIGATE ANY ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* MITIGATING MEASURES INCLUDE REDUCTION IN SALARIES AT VARIOUS LEVELS ACROSS CO Source text: (reut.rs/2zR7mSm) Further company coverage: