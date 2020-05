May 19 (Reuters) - UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd:

* CURRENTLY OPERATING AT OPTIMUM PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY WITH EXISTING PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 2.9 BILLION GLOVES P.A.

* PLANNED ADDITIONAL ANNUAL CAPACITY OF 300 MILLION GLOVES WILL BE ADDED IN FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2021