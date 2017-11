Nov 1 (Reuters) - UGI Corp

* UGI Energy Services acquires Rockdale Midstream assets

* UGI Energy Services- ‍Midstream Investment is expected to be immediately EPS accretive and grow to $0.04 accretive by year three​

* UGI Energy Services LLC - Announced acquisition of Midstream assets from Rockdale Marcellus LLC by its unit, UGI Texas