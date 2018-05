BRIEF-UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

May 22 (Reuters) - UGI Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

* UGI ENERGY SERVICES - EXPANDED AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM WITH CONSTRUCTION OF 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS IN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY & WYOMING COUNTY

* UGI ENERGY SERVICES - EXPANDED SYSTEM WILL INCREASE CAPACITY OF AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM BY ABOUT 150,000 DEKATHERMS PER DAY

* UGI ENERGY SERVICES - NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

* UGI ENERGY SERVICES - NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MILLION