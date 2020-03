March 20 (Reuters) - U and I Group PLC:

* U&I GROUP PLC - DEVELOPMENT & TRADING UPDATE

* U AND I GROUP PLC - WOULD EXPECT SOME OF DEFERRED PROJECTS TO BE REALISED IN FY2021 AND WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL OF THESE IN OUR FULL YEAR RESULTS

* U AND I GROUP PLC - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF OUR DEVELOPMENT AND TRADING GAINS NUMBER IS CURRENTLY MATERIALLY BELOW THAT £35 MILLION TARGET FOR FULL YEAR