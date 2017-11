Nov 14 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES LTD

* Participates In A Bidding Consortium Announcing A Cash Offer To The Shareholders Of Melker Schörling Ab

* United international enterprises - agreed to exchange its shares in melker schörling ab with shares in a newly formed co, schörling & partners ab​

* Uie participates in a bidding consortium announcing a cash offer to the shareholders of melker schörling ab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)