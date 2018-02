Feb 13 (Reuters) - ‍UJET Inc:

* UJET FOCUSES ON EXPANSION WITH $25 MILLION SERIES B

* ‍UJET INC - HAS RAISED A $25 MILLION SERIES B ROUND OF FUNDING LED BY GV​

* ‍UJET INC SAYS CITI VENTURES, A NEW INVESTOR IN UJET, ALSO PARTICIPATED IN ROUND, ALONG WITH EXISTING INVESTORS, KLEINER PERKINS AND DCM VENTURES​

* ‍UJET INC SAYS WILL BE OPENING A NEW YORK OFFICE NEXT MONTH AND PLANS TO OPEN ITS EU HEADQUARTERS IN Q2 OF 2018​