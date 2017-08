Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd:

* June quarter consol net loss 749.4 million rupees

* June quarter consol total income 3.59 billion rupees

* Says expect cost to income ratio to consistently come down during the year

* Says "confident to raise deposits enabling our funding cost to come down by around 150 bps" Source text: (bit.ly/2umoAhR) Further company coverage: