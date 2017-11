Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

* Says consol NIM at 10.55 percent in Q2-FY18, an increase from 9.23 percent in Q1-FY18‍​

* Says GNPA stood at 4.99 percent in September from 6.16 percent in June‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2iU7RCs

Further company coverage: