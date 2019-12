Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook AG:

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL (FRC) SAYS INVESTIGATION CONCERNING EY’S AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC (THOMAS COOK) FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 WILL NOW INCLUDE AN INVESTIGATION INTO EY’S AUDIT OF THOMAS COOK’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)